3 men arrested for capital murder in quadruple homicide, given $1 million bond each

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been arrested in connection to the New Summerfield quadruple murder.

The suspects names are 20-year-old Jesse Pawlowski, 21-year-old Dylan Welch, and 37-year-old Billy Phillips. They are all charged with capital murder. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said that the motive appears to be a robbery “as of this time” over clothes and guns.

2nd District Court Judge Chris Day arraigned the three suspects around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and each man was given a $1 million bond. Day said the cases have not been assigned to a specific court yet.

The only other district court in Cherokee County is the 369th, which is presided over by Judge Michael Davis.

Pawlowski and Phillips do have a criminal history, according to Dickson. He could not say what they had previously been arrested for. One has confessed to being involved. Dickson said that a 9-millimeter gun was used in the shooting.

The victims have been identified as:

  • 18-year-old John Clinton
  • 39-year-old Amanda Bain
  • 39-year-old Ami Hickey
  • 47-year-old Jeff Gerla

Hickey and Clinton were mother and son. Gerla and Clinton were in a relationship together as well as Hickey and Bane. Despite the two same-sex relationships, Dickson says the primary motive appears to be a robbery rather than a hate crime. Clothes and guns were taken from the scene.

KETK News obtained the 911 call that came from Jacqueline Gerla, the elderly mother of Jeff Gerla. The audio shows that she saw Clinton laying in the driveway, saying “…the boy that’s been living with my son. I think he’s dead.”

It appeared from the call that Gerla was unaware that the shooting had taken place. It lasts two minutes and 56 seconds and was made around 7:55 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene at 8:20 a.m. and later found the other three victims shot in a mobile home that was behind Jacqueline Gerla’s house. To listen to the 911 call, click below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning - Hannah Trippett

National air quality index, advisories & smoke forecast - Star Harvey

Weekend lake and river levels - Carrigan Chauvin

Infrastructure debate, life expectancy shorter - Sharron Melton

Download the CW39 app

Tropics update, Saharan dust - Adam Krueger

Best time for fishing - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston weather – scattered rain changes to sun, heat and dust this weekend - Adam Kruger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss