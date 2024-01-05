CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — A resident in Conroe, just north of Houston, is $3 million richer for the start of the new year. The top prize came from Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.

The winner who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the Econo-Food Store #2, located at 1000 S. Frazier St., there in Conroe.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $393 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

HOW TO PLAY 500X Loteria Spectacular

GAME FEATURES

Over $393 million in total prizes in this game!

Pack Size: 20 tickets

Guaranteed Total Prize Amount = $400 per pack

According to the Texas Lottery, “there are approximately 10,070,440* tickets in 500X Loteria Spectacular. The number of real prizes up for grabs in a game could vary based on the number of tickets manufactured, testing, distribution, sales and number of prizes claimed by winners.”

Furthermore, “overall odds of winning any prize in 500X Loteria Spectacular are 1 in 3.20** (see back of ticket for complete odds disclaimer).”

Players have to be 18 years or older to pay and play.

Official Game Documents