DALLAS (KDAF) — For the work-from-homers, homebodies, couch potatoes, busy-bees, and many, many others getting food delivered to your home or workplace is such a help especially if you’re needing to get your food fix from a local spot but are just too busy or lazy to get out and get it yourself.

DoorDash is one of the top food-delivery businesses in the U.S. and now, it’s releasing its first-ever award list which is honoring the top 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. According to a news release, “The restaurant partners on this list are not only good at their craft, they’re also reliable, top-rated by consumers, and exceptional at operations — fewer than 1% of restaurants on DoorDash qualified.”

The restaurants on this list were put in alphabetical order, so there’s no top 10 to share, however, the Lone Star State did have some representation on here. Three restaurants around Texas cracked into the top 100:

Little V: League City, Texas Vietnamese, Chinese restaurant

Sushi Time: Dallas, Texas Sushi, Japanese restaurant

Zena Sushi: Hurst, Texas Japanese, Sushi restaurant



DoorDash says, “The Most Loved All Stars list was generated by analyzing data from April 2021 to April 2022. All restaurants who achieved Most Loved status for at least ten months qualified for All Star in-app promotion and relevant local lists. Those merchants with 5 stores or less who had achieved Most Loved status for twelve consecutive months were ranked by average overall customer rating with the top 100 being named to the list.”

For a look at the full list, click here.