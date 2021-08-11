$30M COVID-19 relief fund application deadline quickly approaching

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. A federal judge says the IRS can’t keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars across the United States. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton late last month gives the IRS until Oct. 24 to reconsider the payments for those who were denied or had their money intercepted solely because of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The application to apply for COVID-19 recovery assistance in Harris County, Texas closes Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m.

According to county officials, the $30M relief fund provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) can issue one-time payments of $1,500. This includes urgent expenses, housing, groceries, utilities, medical bills, and more. The goal is to help about 20,000 families in Harris County.

People who qualify can live anywhere within the county limits. All applicants must be at least 18-years-old to apply. More importantly, you must be a United States citizen. In addition, residents are asked to submit proof of pandemic-related economic hardship. There are no restrictions on renting and no landlord consent is needed to apply.

If all qualifications are met, funding goes directly to the applicant. If you recently applied for rental relief, you can still submit an application.

Harris County emphasizes this program is not operating on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents are prioritized based on their income status. Starting with the lowest income bracket.

The application period is exactly two weeks. The window opened on Wednesday, July 28, and closes on Wednesday, August 11 at midnight. To apply visit HarrisCountyRelief.org.

All applications must be submitted online. If you need help completing the application, you can request a navigator. Visit HoustonHarrisHelp.org to request assistance. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You also call (832) 345 – 6289.

If you can’t complete the application online, an in-person application event will be held on August 16, 2021. More information will be released at a later date.