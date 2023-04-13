HOUSTON (KIAH) – The 36th annual Art Car Festival and Parade is back in Houston offering many activities for the family through Saturday.

Considered the wildest and most colorful party of the year, The Legendary Art Car Parade draws thousands of art and music-loving attendees on the eve of the parade to celebrate with a night of live performances, art installations, elaborate costumes, and hundreds of awe-inspiring illuminated art cars.

The event is Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Orange Show Headquarters at 2401 Munger Street.

On Saturday April 15th, two special events will be happening. The VIPit Experience and The 36th Annual Houston Art Car Parade presented by Team Gillman.

The VIPit Experience is the ultimate viewing party and the largest fundraiser and it offers unobstructed front row views of the parade as it rolls through Downtown. It will take place at Hermann Square, 900 Bagby Street, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature complimentary bites from over a dozen local chefs and restaurants, cocktails, entertainment, kids’ art activities, swag bags, live parade.

The 36th Annual Houston Art Car Parade will be happening Allen Parkway in Downtown Houston starting at 2 p.m. presented by Team Gillman who will roll through the city’s streets, greeting thousands of eager fans cheering on the close to 250 entries. The parade’s official start is at Dallas St. & Bagby St., where it will head into downtown before circling around City Hall and heading outbound onto Allen Parkway out of Downtown. The parade will continue along Allen Parkway until dispersing at Waugh Drive.

For more information visit, https://www.thehoustonartcarparade.com/