47 rabbits rescued from Illinois hotel room

CW39

by: WGN,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of One Tail at A Time)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WGN) — Forty-seven rabbits were rescued from an extended stay hotel in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. 

Animal control says a woman was living there with her pets. The unidentified hotel stopped providing room cleaning services in March of last year because of COVID-19.

The rabbits weren’t discovered until this past weekend. 

“When I started a dog rescue in 2008, I don’t think “hey, there are 40+ rabbits in a hotel room, can you help?” was ever a question I was going to be ready for,” read a Facebook post from One Tail at a Time animal rescue in Chicago. “But here we are.”

Red Door Animal Shelter of Chicago convinced the woman to relinquish the animals. 

The woman started with three rabbits, one neutered, and then got a male and female rabbit at the hotel. In 15 months, there were 47 rabbits ranging in age from 1 week to 2 years old.

One Tail advised pet owners to spay and neuter their animals. “We just can’t stress it enough,” it wrote.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Tiger Seen Roaming in West Houston Neighborhood

Do you have the NEW CW39 app?

Tropical Storm Andres - Adam Krueger

How Weather Impacts Wine - Carrigan Chauvin

Long term closure on I-69 inbound

7-day forecast - Adam Krueger

Texas Voting Rights groups rally - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss