HOUSTON (CW39) — A Houston concert was abruptly cut short and the band’s drummer was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering a medical emergency on stage Sunday.

“[T]his is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat,” 5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin tweeted to fans following the incident.

After being examined, it was determined that Irwin suffered from extreme heat exhaustion.

“It’s always amazing to play a massive energetic show in every environment thrown at us,” Irwin tweeted. “Unfortunately this time my body gave out due to heat exhaustion. I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I’ve let many people down. I’m looking after myself and getting rest now.”

The Australian band canceled the rest of the North American leg of its Take My Hand World Tour; however, a show scheduled for Monday in Arkansas has been postponed until July 26, the band posted on its Instagram story.

“We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives,” the band wrote in an update.