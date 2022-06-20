HOUSTON (CW39) Summer is officially here so it’s time to do what you can to keep cooling costs down, like cleaning your air ducts. We have already seen heat indexes above 100° in Houston. So cranking up the air conditioner and central air system means more demand on energy and your wallet, unless you take action to cut costs.

One great way to improve efficiency in you home is by getting your cooling system ready for rising temperatures. Cleaning your air ducts could be one of the best ways to improve performance. Removing blockages and cleaning your air ducts not only improves your utility bills, but it can keep your family healthy from harmful allergens that can pile up. Allergens include dust mites, soot, and mold causing agents. When the ducts are clean, the system does not have to work as hard to keep your home at a comfortable temperature, which means less energy is needed.

Benefits of clean air ducts include …

Creates a Cleaner Living Environment. …

Reduces Allergens and Irritants. …

Helps Everyone Breathe Easier. …

Removes Unpleasant Smells and Odors. …

Improves Air Flow Efficiency.

If you want to attempt to clean your own air ducts, you only need to take a few steps…

Get the materials needed. Remove vent covers and clean them Clean inside the air duct Wipe the rest of the area including the floor and wall surrounding the vent Adjust your thermostat and run it for 30 minutes to clean any lingering dust.