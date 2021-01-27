$5 Thursdays at Lone Star Flight Museum starts in Feb.

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Lone Star Flight Museum is starting $5 Thursdays on Feb. 4.

The Lone Star Flight Museum will offer this deal to all visitors every Thursday through Spring. Museum visitors will enjoy more than two dozen amazing aircrafts, flight simulators, the Flight Academy exhibit, The Heritage Gallery and the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame.

Face coverings are required for entry to the museum.

The Lone Star Flight Museum is located at 11551 Aerospace Ave. Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m.