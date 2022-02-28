HOUSTON (KIAH) — In case you didn’t know, hip-hop star 50 Cent is now a Houston resident. And after recently appearing in the Super Bowl halftime performance, he is now back in town to take part in the tradition of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

In 20 years since his hit single “In Da Club” was a hit, he has gone from tough New York City rapper to Houston socialite.

‘Fiddy’ took part in the rodeo’s wine auction over the weekend, and took home a large bottle of wine.

He took to Instagram to share his reaction on the win…

“So i finally won a bid at the wine auction, your a nobody till you win a bid at the wine auction. now i have bottle of wine that cost more then a Rolls Royce. 😕i just got excited. 50 Cent Instagram

He announced bankruptcy back in 2015 and Sunday night, he purchased the “Top Texas Wine of 2022 at the International Wine Competition where he dropped $_________ for the winning bid.

He was shot nine times all over the his body ‘back in the day.’ Now he’s posing with saddles and a bronze horse….in Timberlands.

On his Instagram, he wrote about the wealthy rodeo goers. “I had a amazing time today at the Rodeo. You think your balling but ya not. 👀These people got a lot of money.”