50% of Americans snoop

HOUSTON (CW39) – 50% Americans are snoopping throught their partners phone according to Whistleout.com. It surveyed 1,600 Americans in different stages of romantic relationships on their thoughts and behavior on cell phone privacy. Here are some of the most interesting findings:

50% of people admitted to snooping on a partner’s phone

48% of women said it was ok to snoop on a partner’s phone

31% of men said it was ok to snoop on a partner’s phone

57% of snoopers found dirt* on their partner while phone snooping

21% of snoopers found out their partner was cheating on them from snooping

38% of people said they’d fought or broken up as a result of cell phone snooping

According to the survey, roughly half of women felt that snooping was “okay,” while 31% of men felt the same. 31% of those surveyed said they would snoop if they suspected something and only 9% of people said snooping wasn’t a big deal. That means 91% of people see it as an issue to some degree. About 43% of people surveyed say they didn’t find anything romantically incriminating after snooping. Here’s a breakdown of what happened after someone snooped through their partner’s phone:

24% got into a small argument

18% got into an intense argument

7% said they broke up

To find more information on this Whistleout.com survey click here.