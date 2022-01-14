HOUSTON (KIAH) – Many runners are gearing up for the Chevron Houston Marathon happening this Sunday, January 16th. It’s the marathon’s 50th anniversary. The race and it’s expected to bring in a lot of participants and spectators.

The race will start at McKinney and Crawford and the finish line is located at Lamar and Crawford. Drivers can expect a lot of signage, block-offs, and re-routing in this area. As well as Downtown Houston, areas West of Downtown, major streets like Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive.

Along with the excitement of the race, runners with the Chevron Houston Marathon will also get a sneak peek of Memorial Park’s tunnels built for the Land Bridge that’s set to open soon.

The Land Bridge is part of a $70 million project that includes a prairie restoration. It’s expected to be completed and open to the public by the end of this year.

Expo and packet pick-up begins on Friday, January 14th from 10:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. Marathon officials emphasize that all runners must have their ID. There’s no pick-up on the day of the race.