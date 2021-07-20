6 hospitalized after Texas home explodes

PLANO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — At least six people were taken to the hospital after a home in Texas exploded Monday afternoon around 4:40 p.m.

Three of the victims were taken to a children’s hospital, but officials have not given specific descriptions of victims or their injuries.

Details are scarce, but the Plano fire department tweeted a home exploded and the cause was unknown. Atmos Energy, Oncor and Plano Fire-Rescue are investigating, but were not ready to speculate a cause as of 7:40 p.m. Monday night.

The fire department said only one of the six victims was in the home that exploded, the other five were in “the home next door.” A spokesperson told NewsNationNow.com two other homes were damaged.

Windows on homes across the street were blown out, the department said. They added patrons at a library a mile away felt the explosion.

“We are saddened by today’s tragedy of a house explosion in our city,” Plano Mayor John Muns said in a statement. “Several of our residents were injured. We are keeping them and their families close to our hearts and hoping for a swift and full recovery. Plano Fire-Rescue is working diligently to determine the cause of the blast. We’re asking all of you to keep the victims in your prayers.”

Plano is a city of about 287,000 people 20 miles north of Dallas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Photo courtesy Abigail Bostrom.

