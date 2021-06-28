6-yr-old shot in North Harris County; Deputies release video of suspects car

HOUSTON (CW39) The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a suspects car they say was involved in the shooting of a 6-yr-old boy.

The black colored Chevrolet Camaro was captured on surveillance video entering the subdivision that evening.  The vehicle may or may not have the front license plate affixed, according to investigators.

On Monday June 21, 2021, at approximately 8:45p.m., District 1 deputies were dispatched to 710 W. FM 1960, HCA Houston Northwest Hospital, in reference to a 6 year old male shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they spoke with the mother and grandmother of the child.



According to deputies, the boy was playing at home located at 15400 Bammel Fields Court (Bammel Village Subdivision).

The mother told investigators that the boy was playing on the stairwell when a round entered the home from the outside of the residence and struck the child in the groin area with the round exiting the buttocks area.

 He was originally transported to Houston NW Hospital by the family with non-life threatening injury, according to deputies.  

 Investigators say, the child was later transported to Texas Children’s Hospital for observation were he continues to recover.

