7-Day Forecast: Rain and storms for another 4 days

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Thursday comes with those off and on periods of showers and storms, and they can be expected to continue into the weekend, until a shift to more fall like weather looks to establish itself early next week.
Thursday’s rain and storm chances start off along the coast in the morning but by the afternoon downpours are likely to move inland as well. Otherwise partly sunny skies are expected with a high near 86 degrees and southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. For Thursday night mostly cloudy conditions are expected with a low around 73 degrees.
As Friday approaches storms look to become more organized allowing for rain chances through Sunday of this week. After the weekend rain potential diminishes allowing those daytime highs to drift up next week. Humidity levels are also expected to drop with more sunshine and cooler mornings.
