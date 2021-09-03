7 Hours in space to provide more room for future science experiments and a new docking port on the International Space Station

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s going to be a full day of work outside the International Space Station. Two Russian Cosmonauts will begin powering up the new Russian Science Module know as the Nauka.

At 9:35am central time, Roscosmos Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov stepped out of the Poisk airlock at the I.S.S., to begin about seven hours of routing and mating cables on the outside of Nauka. Nauka will serve as a new science facility, docking port, and spacewalk airlock for future operations.

NASA/ International Space Station

The Module actually attached to the station back on July 29. Because of the complexity involved in the spacewalk and the installation, the crew always prepares in advance. The day before the spacewalking cosmonauts hit outer space, they were joined on Thursday by NASA Astronaut and Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei and Commander Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for a review of Friday’s spacewalk procedures. Vande Hei will also assist the spacewalkers in and out of their Russian Orlan spacesuits inside the Poisk module.

NASA Expedition 65 Crew

If today’s 7 hour installation is a success, the Cosmonauts with conduct another spacewalk on September 9th.