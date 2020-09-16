81 HISD Seniors Named National Merit Semifinalists!

HOUSTON (CW39) – Imagine being a High School Senior and selected to compete for over $30 million in scholarship money? Well, dozens of Houston Independent School District Students are getting a chance to do just that! They are now Semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program!

Out of 1.5 million high school students in 21,000 schools across the country, who applied for the program, 81 students from 10 HISD schools are part of the 16,000 students chosen, as 2021 semifinalists.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation, established in 1955, is a non profit organization, distributing thousands of scholarships worth millions each year, to fulfill its mission… “to recognize and honor the academically talented students of the United States… and promote a wider and deeper respect for learning.”

To qualify this year, students had to take the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The highest scoring students in each state make up the nationwide pool of semifinalists. Then, to become a finalist and be eligible for an award, semifinalists and an official at their high school submit a detailed scholarship application which includes the student’s academic record, school and community activities, demonstration of leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. Semifinalists must also write an essay.

We are proud of our global scholars who are competing with their peers from across the nation for this prestigious academic honor. We support and encourage them to maintain the level of excellence that has resulted in their semifinalist designation, despite challenges they may face in this year of flexibility. HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan

The HISD Finalists come from the following 10 High Schools:

Bellaire High School

Carnegie Vanguard High School

Challenge Early College High School

Chavez High School

DeBakey High School for Health Professions Energy Institute High School

Heights High School

Kinder HSPVA

Lamar High School

Westside High School



For a list of the HISD student semifinalist, Click this Link!

All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from the group of finalists based on their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.