9-foot gator nearly breaks into Tampa couple’s home

CW39

by: WFLA,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A gator measuring more than 9 feet long was found on a Florida couple’s lanai early Wednesday morning.

Mark and Pam Pomfret of Tampa say they were woken up around 2:30 a.m. to the sound of the gator knocking on their doors and attempting to get into their living room.

They contacted Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the gator was moved to safe location with the assistance of a trapper.

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, the courtship process for Florida’s more than 1 million alligators begins in April. Mating then happens in May or June before females build a nest and deposit about 32 to 46 eggs.

After 63 to 68 days of incubation, the eggs will hatch from mid-August through early September.

Deputies say if you see an alligator, keep a safe distance and never feed them. You should also keep your pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge, and swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Nice for now... More rain on the way - Star Harvey, Hannah Trippett

Destination Texas: Camp For All - Shannon LaNier

JBS resuming production after cyber-attack

Puppy rescue

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

More rain through the weekend - Carrigan Chauvin

Why all the rain? Sea breeze explained - Star Harvey

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

70% rain chance for the Thursday afternoon - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

7- Day forecast NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Star Harvey

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss