9-year-old actress from Katy stars in new Apple TV+ cartoon series

HOUSTON (CW39) — Are you searching for a kid-friendly digital show that gives your child the okay to be different and unique?

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Doug Unplugs is the show you’re looking for! Doug is a young robot who senses there’s more to life. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma Pine to experience its wonders firsthand.

Emma Pine is voiced by 9-year-old Kyrie McAlpin from Katy, TX. Kyrie is “Kayastic Fantastic!” — “A girl with many talents!”

If you would like to support Kyrie and Doug Unplugs, click here. The show debuts on Nov. 13 on Apple TV+.