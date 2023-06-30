HOUSTON (KIAH)- A 9 year-old boy was rushed to the hospital late Thursday night after he was shot by a 16 year-old neighbor who gained access to a loaded gun.

It happened around 10:15 pm at a residence near Des Chaumes and New Orleans. The boy was rushed to a trauma center where he was last listed in critical condition.

Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre with the Houston Police Department said it appeared the boy was with the neighbor and another teenager when the 16 year-old pulled out a loaded gun, and it accidentally discharged. The teenager called 9-1-1 and left the scene. He was expected to turn himself in to authorities.