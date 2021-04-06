90% of people now use their phones while watching TV… so get the new CW39 app

HOUSTON (CW39) Remember back when TV was a good enough distraction to take your mind off your busy life for a while? Now we need a distraction from our distraction.

90% of people now say they use their phone or tablet while they’re watching TV, according to a new British survey.

And more than a quarter of them are using their phone to text with other people about what they’re watching or check out what people are saying about the show on social media.

