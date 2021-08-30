911 service down in New Orleans

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 911 system in Orleans Parish experienced technical difficulties early Monday.

Anyone needing emergency assistance was urged to go to their nearest fire station or approach their nearest officer, the New Orleans Emergency Communications Center tweeted.

"WHAT I'M SEEING HERE IS JUST ASTOUNDING." @JackRoyer reports from the French Quarter as we await daylight and a more widespread look at Ida's aftermath. pic.twitter.com/wgt01UWmo3 — WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans (@WGNOtv) August 30, 2021

The entire city of New Orleans Monday morning was without power, according to city officials. The city’s power supplier — Entergy — confirmed that the only power in the city was coming from generators, the city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter. The message included a screenshot that cited “catastrophic transmission damage” for the power failure.

The city relies on Entergy for backup power for the pumps that remove storm water from city streets. Rain from Ida is expected to test that pump system.

Overall, more than 1 million customers in Louisiana were without power, and another 80,000 or so in Mississippi were in the dark, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide.