Houston Weather – Fog again Tuesday

HOUSTON (CW39) We have a foggy forecast today mostly south of Houston.

Harris County is not included in the dense fog advisory for this morning. It’s the coastal area where sea fog is developing.

We tend to get that in the late winter, early spring, where we have those cooler water temperatures. Warm and humid air moves over it. And therefore you get the fog developing.

As for visibility, you could see just fine out there this morning, but a little farther south, that fog is building up.

Hobby Airport is at 1.7 mile visibility, which is fine. Sienna nd Galveston have half mile visibility.

We’re in the 60’s across much of southeast Texas with highs today in the 80s.

Our big story this week is tomorrow as we have that front heading our way with thunderstorms with it.