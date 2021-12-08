When citizens step up to report cruelty, it helps us enforce the message that animal abuse crimes are not tolerated and there will be consequences for harming an animal in Harris County

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 rescued a Shepherd mix after the owner was caught on video dangling the 50-pound dog over a balcony by the 1-year-old dog’s tail, at a west Houston apartment complex.

The video first shows the dog crying out as the owner picks up the dog by the tail and sets him down several times. He then picks the 1-year-old dog by the tail again and holds him over the balcony approximately 15 feet above the concrete walkway below, before pulling him back onto the patio.

When citizens step up to report cruelty, it helps us enforce the message that animal abuse crimes are not tolerated and there will be consequences for harming an animal in Harris County Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Constable Precinct 1

The dog is now safely with the Houston SPCA where he is under the care of veterinary staff. The case will

be presented before a judge in the coming weeks. Report animal cruelty at www.houstonspca.org or

713.869.SPCA.