A taste of fall is finally on its way SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A taste of fall is finally on its way this weekend! The passage of a cold front will bring us some much more pleasant conditions on Saturday which should last into next week.

So for Saturday onwards, cool and dry temperatures are the next interesting topic as high pressure builds in overhead and drier air begins to filter in. Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s and overnight lows will cool to the 50s with a few isolated areas in the upper 40s.

Until then, it’s more of the same with unseasonably warm weather and scattered storms.