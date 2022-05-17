HOUSTON (KIAH) HireX is hosting the Sugarland Virtual Career Fair to help job seekers displaced by COVID-19 find a new career on Wednesday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Currently, over 634,819 people are unemployed in Texas due to COVID-19. The virtual free event allows more people to access the job fair and be interviewed by potential employers. There will be over 25 employers, including Coca–Cola, Progressive, Capital One Financial, and many more.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes before the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

To register for the event click here.