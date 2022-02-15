Recapping the events that occurred and the history the 2021 winter storm leaves behind across Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The forecast across the Lone Star State of Texas is expected to look a lot different this week compared to the catastrophic winter storm that unfolded one year ago today.

This week, Texas will see the potential for active weather with the passage of a cold front. However, this time last year Winter Storm Uri brought historic cold weather and left millions of Texas residents without heat, power and running water.

CW39 Meteorologist Star Harvey reached out to Nexstar sister stations across Texas to join in remembering last year’s February winter storm and its impact on Texans.

Texas Winter Storm Impact on Waco in 2021

KWKT Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint and Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick in Waco give us an up close look at the weather events that unfolded in their area.

As the storm swept across 26 states, it spread a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. It also impacted areas near the Texas panhandle.

Texas Winter Storm Impact on Amarillo in 2021

Harvey reached out to KAMR Chief Meteorologist John Harris, from our sister station in Amarillo fore his recap of the winter blast on this date last year.

Texas Winter Storm Impact on Houston in 2021

Locally, CW39 Houston Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin reminds us that southeast Texas also saw its share of major winter weather as she recaps the events that occurred on this day one year ago.

As the week continues, Harvey will recap more details on 2021 winter storm’s historical impact left behind across the state.