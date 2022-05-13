HOUSTON (KIAH) This Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mayor Turner’s Hire Houston Youth program will host a job and resource fair at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center in north Houston. The event is aimed at youth 16-24 years of age.

The event will have on-site job interviews with local employers and McDonald’s. The event’s primary goal is to provide Houston youth with job training and opportunities for the upcoming summer.

Interested job seekers are not required to pre-register or be pre-screened.

Applicants can visit hirehoustonyouth.org now to explore the job board and additional resources from local businesses.