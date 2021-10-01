AAA: Gas prices up nearly $1 compared to last year – Where Texas ranks among the nationwide average

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Right now, the gas price average in Texas is $2.82 according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as this day last week and is 96 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.98 per gallon while drivers in Victoria are paying the least at $2.73 per gallon. But Texans are paying less than the national average which is $3.19.

Crude oil prices have been increasing as demand for fuel products have been on the rise and production is recovering in the Gulf after two tropical systems. While volume for all modes of travel are above 2020 levels, road trips will be the main mode of travel for most Texans this fall. AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Drivers in Texas are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.