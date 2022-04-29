HOUSTON (CW39) The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than on this day last week and is $1.21 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.94 per gallon while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $3.63 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.14, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.26 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Gas prices around the state increased slightly week-to-week in most areas. Global crude oil markets continue to sort out headlines related to supply concerns as less Russian oil enters the global market. But the supply concerns are countered by fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the world’s leading oil consumer. These opposing forces are causing crude oil prices to hover around $100 a barrel.

As millions of Texans are planning to hit the road for a vacation this summer, retail gas prices remain $1.21 higher, on average, compared to a year ago. AAA Travel booking data shows that reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels for Memorial Day are up 122% over last year. AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Drivers in Texas are paying the 8th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $5.68 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel:

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level. Discount Tire, for example, offers free air checks at their shops.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.