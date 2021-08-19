AAA: Texas Gas prices Drop Slightly

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) – Gas prices across the start of Texas is $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is one cent less than from this day last week and is 97 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.71 per gallon. Here in Houston we’re paying about $2.79.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.18, which is $1.00 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year. Market crude oil prices are falling, but drivers probably won’t see much of a savings right now, but could see relief this fall.
“Demand for retail gasoline remains strong and much higher than last year, which is why pump prices are elevated from 2020,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Industry analysts will be watching to see if decreasing demand numbers and less expensive crude oil will contribute to gas prices dropping by early next month.”
Drivers in Texas are paying the 3rd lowest gas price average in the country, according to AAA.

