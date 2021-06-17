AAA Texas Virtual Child Passenger Safety Seat Workshop

HOUSTON (CW39) –  According to AAA Texas, three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly, and motor vehicle crashes remain the number one cause of death among children.  That’s why AAA Texas is hosting its first ever virtual Child Passenger Safety Seat Workshop.  The workshop aims to educate parents and caregivers about proper seat installation and saves lives. It starts this Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 1 P.M. until 2:15 P.M.. To register click this link.

Now more than ever, as COVID infections decrease and road travel picks back up, parents need to be reminded and shown how to utilize child passenger safety seats correctly. When installed and utilized properly, child seats can reduce injuries between 45 to 71 percent.

Kara Thorp, AAA Texas Public Affairs Specialist and certified child passenger safety technician

AAA Texas says also says booster seats reduce the risk of nonfatal injuries by 45% among 4 to 88-year-olds when compared to the seat belt alone. In Texas, it’s the law that children younger than 8 years old, unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches, be properly restrained in a child safety seat or a booster seat when riding in a motor vehicle.  According to the Texas Department of Transportation, failure to do so can result in fines of up to $250 plus court costs. 

Outside of state law requirements, attendees will also learn the basics of seat selection and installation, the differences in different types of child seats and the most common installation mistakes made by parents and caregivers. For more on the free workshop and car safety tips visit Exchange.aaa.com

