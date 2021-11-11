HOUSTON (KIAH) – More than 3.9 million Texans are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving Holiday this year, according to AAA. That is the single-year increase since 2005. Airports and roads may seem jam-packed this year as AAA predicts 53.4 million people to travel across the country for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020.

That’s within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80% over last year.

As restrictions continue to lift and consumer confidence builds, AAA Texas wants people to be proactive when making their travel plans this holiday season.

“This Thanksgiving roadways, airports and cruise ports will be much busier than last year,” said Kent Livesay, Vice President and General Manager, AAA Texas. “An increasing number of vaccinated people as well as new safety and health guidelines have helped to build consumer confidence and put people more at ease to start traveling again.”

In Texas, AAA is expecting 3.9 million people to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 12% from 2020 and just 6% less than 2019. Air travel across Texas this Thanksgiving will also be up from 2020. Plus, a greater number of Texans will be traveling by bus, train and cruises as they have resumed in many areas.

Expected Number May Change

AAA notes that the actual number of holiday travelers could fluctuate as we approach Thanksgiving. If there is an increase in reported COVID-19 cases, some people may decide to stay home, while others may note the progress in vaccinations and make last-minute decisions to travel. AAA recommends working with a travel advisor who can help you plan a vacation that meets your needs and comfort level this holiday season. To get started and to learn more, visit AAA.com/Travel.