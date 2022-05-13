ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For 18-year-old Brazos Lewis, no sport or after school program holds a candle to dog shows. It’s a passion of hers that started early on, as she joined the Abilene Kennel Club’s (AKC) Junior Handlers Program at just 13 years old.

“She did a phenomenal job straight out of the gate, she just nailed it. And she has every time,” AKC Show Chairman Cindy Knox said.

Brazos and Aggie with award

Three years ago, Lewis got Aggie, her purebred French Bulldog. Together, they came up through the ranks and built a bond worthy of award.

“It was very frustrating getting into it, especially since I didn’t have a lot of experience and she was my first dog,” Lewis said. “She can be really stubborn.”

Despite that stubbornness, they both persevered and eventually learned from their mistakes- building on their relationship and would go on to claim a Grand Champion title.

“As soon as we step in the ring, she has purpose. She knows what to do. But as soon as we get out, she’s that same loving puppy we know,” Lewis explained.

It’s a reputation the 18-year-old says she’ll continue, even as she graduates and heads off for Texas A&M.

“My parents are huge Aggies and they basically got her with the intent of paying for my college with dog showing,” Lewis said.

But the real money, she told KTAB/KRBC, is in dog breeding. Though they do a bit of that, they haven’t sold many of them- opting to get them into the show themselves.

“Aggie had a daughter a month ago. This will be her first show, her name is Revie,” Lewis said. “She is very energetic, so it would be very interesting to see how she does.”

It’s a passion for presentation she’d like to see passed on.

“Dog showing is a dying breed,” Lewis added. “To see younger generations getting into it would boost the dog showing community as a whole and continue it.”

She and Aggie will be participating in the Abilene Kennel Club’s upcoming dog show at the Taylor County Coliseum. That takes place Friday, May 20 and will run that Sunday.