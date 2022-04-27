ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo’s bird collection is coming back to display after being on a precautionary quarantine during an avian flu scare.

Zoo staff confirm they will be putting their bird collection back on exhibit starting Wednesday, April 27.

All birds at the zoo were relocated April 4 – the day after Texas announced it’s first case of High Pathogenic Avian Influenza in nearby Erath County.

There have been no cases of Avian Flu reported in Texas since that first confirmed case April 3, so Abilene Zoo officials say they, “feel cautiously optimistic that the brunt of this infectious spread is behind us.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep welfare at the forefront of every decision.” said Dr. Stephanie Carle, Senior Veterinarian at the Abilene Zoo. “At this time our team has made the decision to bring our flock back out onto public display.”











Bird species that are highly susceptible to HPAI, including chickens, turkey, geese, swans, and ducks, will be subjected to continued precautionary measures, such as personal protective equipment and other mitigation strategies.