Accepting applications: New COVID-19 relief fund

HOUSTON (CW39) Applications for a new $40 million COVID-19 relief fund, issued by Harris County, will be accepted on Monday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 6.

Administered by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, The Harris County COVID-19 Emergency Direct Assistance Fund will provide one-time payments of $1200 to up to

33,333 families struggling with financial hardship related to COVID-19. The funds can be

used for any type of emergency expense — including housing, food, utilities, healthcare, childcare,

and transportation.

“Thousands of families across Harris County have struggled to overcome the financial damage

from COVID-19,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “While this relief will not reach

everyone who needs it, we must do everything in our power to help those who are vulnerable

pull through.”

Applicants may apply online at CatholicCharitiesHelp.org during the public application period (November 2-6). Since the application process requires applicants to upload documents, all applications must be submitted online, but applicants who want help or who have questions may call the hotline at 832-990-1318, Monday-Saturday, 9am-8pm.

Applicants are encouraged to check their spam folder and to promptly respond to calls/texts about assistance from Harris County, to ensure they do not miss out on the opportunity for aid.

About Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston brings help and hope to people in need, especially the poor and vulnerable. Through a network of life-changing programs that work together to alleviate poverty, we serve 100,000 people each year from locations in Harris, Fort Bend and Galveston counties. As the social services arm of the Archdiocese, we are guided by the Catholic faith to serve people of all beliefs in achieving self-sufficiency so they can live with dignity. Catholic Charities is a United Way agency, founded in 1943. We are people of faith, helping people in need.