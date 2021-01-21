Adopt don’t Shop: Houston Humane Society reduces adoption fees

HOUSTON (CW39) — In honor of the first shelter dog in the White House, the Houston Humane Society will reduce their adoption fee to $40 for the rest of the month for all dogs 40 pounds and larger.

Every adoption includes spaying and neutering, microchip, vaccinations, heartworm test, a full wellness exam and a gift bag with pet accessories!

