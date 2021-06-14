Adopt me please! Montgomery County Animal Shelter is over capacity

HOUSTON (CW39) Montgomery County Animal Shelter officials are asking for the public to come and adopt some of their animals because the shelter is over capacity.

Shelter officials say they have almost 800 animals in the shelter and are in great need of getting these pets out.

As an open admission shelter they continue to receive dogs and cats daily. Since June 1st alone the shelter has taken in over 660 animals! Even with existing fosters, rescues, transports and adoptions shelter officials say, they can’t keep up. They need adopters, fosters and rescue partners MONDAY – especially for medium and large dogs and for cats, according to the shelter.

MCAS is waiving all pet adoption fees in an effort to get animals into loving homes and open up much needed kennel space. All adoptable pets will have been vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and spayed or neutered.


The shelter is open every day from 11:30 am – 5:00 pm for adoptions.


The shelter is also asking for people to consider fostering, because it also helps free up kennel space. They are asking both new and existing fosters to reach out to our Foster Coordinator at foster.coordinator@mctx.org about foster opportunities

