Finding the power of pets to help your mental health

(HOUSTON/CW39) Studies show that the U.S. continues to see an increase in mental health issues around the country.

According to the National Institutes of Health, animals can serve as a source of comfort and support. Therapy dogs are especially good at this. They’re sometimes brought into hospitals or nursing homes to help reduce patients’ stress and anxiety.

That’s why area animal shelters are encouraging you to adopt or foster a pet today, to help improve your life. Check out several locations below to find the perfect fur-baby to bring to their fur-ever home with you!