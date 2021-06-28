Adorable puppy named Honey melts hearts with response to being called beautiful

CW39

by: Robert Pandolfino,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Need a smile after a long week? Well, this clip of a dog’s reaction to being told she is beautiful is just what you will need.

In the video, posted to TikTok by user Sarah Lawther, known online as @sarahlawther, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy can be seen staring into the camera.

A computerized voiceover then says: “This is how she responds to being called beautiful.”

The 18-month old puppy, whose name is Honey, can be seen resting her front legs on Lawther’s knee when she is then told: “You are the most beautiful girl in the whole entire world.”

@sarahlawther

Heart officially melted ❤️ Honey has the sweetest soul ✨🐶 #cute #fyp #puppylove #staffylove

♬ original sound – Sarah Lawther

The puppy then squeaks as she hears the comment, wagging her tail in excitement.

Lawther then says : “Yes you, you are my baby, you’re perfect. Do you agree?”

The smiling pup then makes a high-pitched sound almost in a “yes mom” response.

The video, which was posted on June 21, has so far been viewed more than 20.9 million times and surpassed six million likes.

Sarah tells WFLA she’s had people from all over the world reach out to her with how much they love Honey the Puppy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Simone Biles is the GOAT - Hannah Trippett, Sharron Melton

Hour-by-Hour rain forecast - Star Harvey

Slow, Rainy, Monday commute - Hannah Trippett

Tropics - Tropical Storm Enrique - Adam Krueger

Rain on Satellite and Radar - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Flood advisory Monday at 715am - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - Monday 06282021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

New All-time Weather Records - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

Excessive Heat Warning in California

Here's what's causing Monday rain - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE, Rain southwest of Harris County - Adam Krueger

OUTSIDE/ INSIDE: SOLAR ENERGY

Tropical Storm Enrique, 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - SkyTracker Sunrise from CW39 Studios

Mystery Wire - UFO Report deadline Friday

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss