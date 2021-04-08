After last year’s active Hurricane Season Alabama won’t be caught off guard

The Tropical Weather and Climate Research Center at Colorado State University (CSU) releases it’s prediction for the 2021 hurricane season Thursday morning, and while the season doesn’t start for a few more months, the No Wait Weather Team is always working to prepare you for severe weather.

To give you more in-depth information on severe weather like hurricanes, CW39 Houston reaches out across Nexstar Nation, a network of meteorologist across the country, to talk about storms and their impacts.

Meteorologist Star Harvey tapped in with Meteorologist John Nodar from Mobile, Alabama ahead of the 2021 hurricane reports from experts at CSU to find out how locals are preparing.