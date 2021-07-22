Air and water monitoring in place after Tuesday’s large fire at Amherst business park

AMHERST N.Y. (WIVB)– Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Williamsville that broke out Tuesday.

The big blaze broke out at an office park, home to Premium PPE, at 120 Earhart Drive near Wehrle Drive around 4:30 p.m. Because the building housed hazardous chemicals — air and water monitoring are being conducted by several agencies.

Flames were shooting out of the roof of the Williamsville building as firefighters worked to make sure all employees were out of the office. Amherst Fire Control advised those within 1,000 feet of the building to evacuate. 40 different fire companies responded to the blaze.

The fire shut down traffic on a stretch of the Thruway from Depew to the I-290, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Amherst Fire Inspectors office, Amherst Police Department, Erie County Sheriff’s office and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

The Amherst Police Department has set up an email address for people to send in questions or concerns related to the fire at premiumppefire@apdny.org.

