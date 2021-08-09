Airbnb cabin on Caddo Lake makes list of top properties in Texas

KARNACK, Texas (KETK) — Airbnb has named a cabin on Caddo Lake as one of the top rental properties in Texas based on three key categories: cleanliness, ease of check-in and the host’s efforts to communicate with renters.

Operated by FirstCastCabin, the cabin has two bedrooms, one bath and accommodates up to four guests. It has 60-feet of lakefront property, a large fire pit and is surrounded by trees with dangling Spanish moss.

Guests have given the cabin more than 100 consecutive five-star ratings.

“Our visit to Caddo Lake … was honestly the best Airbnb I’ve ever stayed at. The house was perfect in every way and even more adorable than all the pictures. I loved everything so much, the house, the lake, the space, the weather, the hammock swings on the dock, the dock, the neighbors, the kayak launch, even the fish!” praised one reviewer.

The ratings put the cabin on a list recognizing “the most hospitable” Airbnb rental properties in Texas.

“The list demonstrates that hospitality is more about the people than the location,” said Ruthie Wabula, a corporate communications specialist for Airbnb.

 

