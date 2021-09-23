Airbnb.org housing more Afghan refugees

On Twitter, Air Mobility Command clarified that the original count of 640 was based on the number of bus seats that were filled by Afghan citizens on buses departing the aircraft, but did not include any children sitting on the adults’ laps. (U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command)

HOUSTON (KIAH) The website Airbnb.org has announced that thanks to the generosity of hosts and donors from across the country, the website can help provide housing for an additional 20,000 Afghan refugees if the demand for housing aligns with supply in areas where the refugees are resettling.

In August, Airbnb.org announced it would provide temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide. To date, 5,000 Hosts on Airbnb have offered to provide free and discounted stays to Afghan refugees, with more Hosts volunteering to support refugees every day. Airbnb.org continues to work with all nine US resettlement agencies and Afghan-led community groups to place Afghan refugees in temporary housing.