SAN PEDRO, Mexico (The Hill) — A pilot died during a gender reveal party when his plane crashed after dispersing pink smoke in the air above the gathering.

A video posted online shows a couple standing in front of a large lit up sign reading “Oh Baby,” before capturing the pilot flying low to the ground while releasing the pink smoke above the pair in San Pedro, Mexico. Just after flying over the couple, the plane’s left wing quickly snapped and the aircraft spiraled out of control and crashed in a nearby field.

Partygoers were seemingly unaware of the accident, heard screaming and cheering for the expecting parents as the plane went into a tailspin.

The pilot, identified as 32-year-old Luis Ángel “N,” was rescued from the wreckage of the aircraft by Red Cross paramedics who transported him to a hospital in serious condition, according to local news outlet Línea Directa. He later died in the hospital.

The reason for the accident is unknown.