HOUSTON (KIAH) – As spring break comes to an end and many families are traveling back from vacation or looking to leave for a last-minute getaway this weekend, there are a few things people should know.

Travel officials say both the roadways and airways will be crowded. Airport officials say foot traffic is expected to increase 40 percent over spring break. This means nearly 2 million people will travel through both George Bush and Hobby airports.

Safety officials encourage Houstonians to give themselves more time. Especially, those driving on the roadways. If you’re hitting the highway, be sure to map out your routes. Know where you can potentially run into construction or traffic delays.

For those coming to the airport, expect to run into construction and traffic. As of 2021, terminals D and E parking garages at Bush airport are permanently closed.

For the weekend of March 18th, give yourself at least four hours for international flights and three hours for domestic. Airport officials say this will keep you from rushing and can also prevent accidents.

“Think ahead – know before you go. Certainly, leaves you enough time. So in case, there’s a traffic situation or crash on the road, you have enough time to get to the airport. You have enough time to get to your destination,” said Danny Perez, TxDOT Public Relations Officer.

Another issue at the airport is parking. The public relations officer for the airport system says terminal parking lots are filling up quickly. Airport officials recommend purchasing parking ahead of time or using a ride share service.