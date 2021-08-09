Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed a criminal complaint was filed against Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed a criminal complaint was filed August 5 from a victim who is identified as “Executive Assistant #1.”

According to the Attorney General Report, Executive Assistant No. 1 is an employee who worked at the Executive Chamber with Gov. Cuomo and has worked at the Executive Mansion on weekends. Her responsibilities were to manage his phone calls, take dictation, drafting and editing documents, and other similar administrative duties.

Executive Assistant No. 1 testified in the report that Cuomo touched her on multiple occasions:

  • Intentionally on her “butt and the breast.”
  • Kissed her on the cheek at a 2019 holiday party
  • “Almost pushed his hand along [her] butt” during a private tour of the Executive Mansion
  • The governor once asked to take a selfie with her, then “moved his hand to grab her butt cheek and began to rub it.”
  • The governor quickly turned his head to kiss her on the lips during a hug,

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

