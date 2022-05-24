Residents and local organization fear homeowners will have no place to go

HOUSTON (CW39) Many Aldine residents are upset this morning because they say, they’re being forced out of their homes. According to a press release from the Texas Organizing Project (TOP), Harris County is forcing tenants and homeowners from their homes later this year, due to new Harris County projects being built in precinct 2 areas where it floods.

More than a dozen Aldine residents are expected to show up today, May 24th, at 12pm, for a Harris County Commissioners Court meeting, to according to TOP, “… to urge Harris County officials to provide more assistance to homeowners and tenants, who are being forced out of their homes”.

Harris County precinct 2 residents and TOP are asking Harris County officials to pay market value of their properties and implement a fair and equal relocation process and implement a fair and equal relocation process that is accessible to all residents affects.

TOP also wants the county to help working class families affected to find affordable housing, no matter their immigration status or background.

Right now, many families have been told, that they don’t qualify for relocation funding programs. According to TOP, some households are being offered $7,000 for their property. Others have received eviction notices saying that they must leave their homes by no later than June 28, 2022.

Today, a press conference will be held outside of the Harris County Commissioners Court, to bring attention to the concerns of residents.

What: Aldine/ Precinct 2 Residents & TOP press conference calling on Harris County Commissioners to take action

When: 12pm, May 24, 2022

Where: Outside of Harris County Commissioners Court, 1001 Preston St, Suite 934, Houston, TX 77002