Alex Bregman collects three hits in rehab assignment start

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) – The Astros‘ Alex Bregman continued his MLB Rehab Assignment on Monday night and went 3-for-5, playing all nine innings at third base. Bregman has been on the 10-Day IL since June 17 with a left quad strain.

But the biggest play of the game went to Jose Siri, who hit a two-run go-ahead homer in the eighth inning to lead the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 6-5 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Monday at Constellation Field.

Siri already helped the Skeeters earlier in the game jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the second. Stealing on the pitch, Siri scored from second base on a wild pitch from Oklahoma City starter Yefry Ramirez. Cj Hinojosa came around to score on a wild pitch from Ramirez in the fourth.

Hinojosa added a two-run double in the fifth inning off Ramirez, giving him 32 doubles on the year. He entered Monday leading Triple A West and fourth in Minor League Baseball in doubles.

The Skeeters and Oklahoma City finish out their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.