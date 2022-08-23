HOUSTON (CW39) The last time a manned mission to the Moon took place was back in 1972. It was Apollo 17. This 12-day mission of Apollo 17 lasted from December 7-19, which was 50 years ago. It also broke many records as the longest space walk, the longest lunar landing and the largest lunar samples brought back to Earth.

Now, we’re heading back to the Moon!

Monday night, NASA Managers and their partners determined during a Flight Readiness Review for NASA’s Artemis I mission, that everything was ready for a launch this coming Monday, August 29, to head back to the Moon.

After decades of preparation, hard work and effort by organizations across the globe, that dream will be come a reality. A two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT Monday, August 29, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39B in Florida. CW39 will have live coverage of this History making event as well. In the meantime, to get up to speed on everything related to Artemis 1, check out this NASA Artemis 1 Link .

NASA